Investigation launched after woman sexually assaulted in Hartlepool

A woman has been sexually assaulted in Hartlepool.

Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward following the incident, which took place on Seaton Front in Seaton Carew on Thursday, March 22.

It happened between 4.10pm and 4.20pm, as the 21-year-old victim made her way along the promenade heading towards Seaton.

As she approached the Staincliffe Hotel she crossed the road, heading away from the coast, and was followed by a man as they continued to walk towards Seaton Front.

The victim approached a zebra crossing outside the Norton Hotel where a lorry stopped to allow her to cross.

At this point the male suspect sexually assaulted her and then walked off towards Seaton Front.

The suspect is described as a white male, of skinny build, around 5ft 8in tall and either bald or with very short, fair hair.

He was wearing a sky blue jacket with black jogging bottoms, trainers and a thin back pack.

He is described as having a “bounce” to his walk.

Any witnesses or anyone with information regarding the man responsible is asked to contact Pc Christopher Dove on the non-emergency number 101 quoting event number 50251, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or www.crimestoppers-uk.org.