IOPC reports investigation findings into death of Hartlepool man, 50, in Cleveland Police custody
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has released the outcome of its investigation following the death of 50-year-old Stephen Stead.
Mr Stead was detained by officers after being stopped in a van in Whitby Street South during a police operation in June 2023.
He became unwell after being taken into police custody and despite an ambulance being called died shortly after.
The IOPC has now said it found nothing to justify disciplinary action.
However, it identified “areas of learning” for some officers and the force as a whole around information sharing.
Cleveland Police referred themselves to the IOPC after Mr Stead’s death.
An IOPC spokesman said: “First and foremost, our thoughts go out to the family and friends of Stephen Stead and everyone affected following his tragic death.
“We established that Mr Stead, 50, was detained after being approached by Cleveland Police officers and was taken to a custody suite in Middlesbrough, shortly before 10am.
“After arriving at the custody suite, Mr Stead became unwell and an ambulance was called at 12.35pm. Despite the efforts of staff and paramedics, he sadly died just after 1pm.”
The IOPC said it gathered a significant amount of evidence including reviewing custody suite CCTV and custody records as well as accounts from officers, staff and other witnesses.
The watchdog added: “On conclusion, we found no indication that anyone serving with the police had behaved in a way that would justify disciplinary proceedings.”
However, it said it did identify areas of learning for a custody sergeant, two special constables and a detention officer.
These were addressed through a Reflective Practice Review Process (RPRP) to address one-off issues.
The investigation also identified organisational learning around police officers and custody staff being reminded of the importance of passing clear information to colleagues to assist risk assessments and when questioning detainees.
The force said: “Cleveland Police has worked with the Independent Office for Police Conduct to identify key learnings.
"We have implemented a number of changes in relation to custody and have engaged with the wider workforce to ensure officers and staff understand these new processes.”
A coroner’s inquest into Mr Stead’s death is expected to take place shortly.