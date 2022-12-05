Audi driver Kieran Clement, 21, had been racing with two other cars in the lead up to crash on the A689 eastbound near Greatham on March 30 last year.

He collided with a Nissan which 75-year-old Margaret Murray, a grandmother from Easington, was a passenger in. She tragically died at the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

She and her husband were on their way to the beach for a picnic to celebrate the lifting of lockdown restrictions after having their first vaccines.

Floral tributes were left at the side of the A689 near Greatham after 75-year-old Easington grandmother Margaret Murray died following a car crash in March last year.

Sam Faulks, prosecuting at Teesside Crown Court, said: “The couple were on their way to the beach to enjoy some sandwiches and a flask of tea that they had prepared because it was a beautiful sunny day.”

The court heard Clement, his friend Keaton Cox, 22, and Syed Hassan, 26, had been racing each other along the A689 from near the Bradbury services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other road users described them as “absolutely flying” and driving “like idiots” said Mr Faulks.

The three cars overtook a HGV at just over 111 miles per hour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The sentencing hearing took place at Teesside Crown Court.

The court heard the collision with Mr Murray’s Nissan occurred when he moved into the outer lane when a Citroen slowed to turn off onto Dalton Back Lane, and Clement came speeding up too quickly over the brow of the hill.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two off duty nurses fought to save Mrs Murray’s life by giving CPR but she died of her injuries. Mr Murray was also injured.

Clement admitted to police he behaved like a “boy racer” when Hassan’s Golf overtook him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A heart-rending statement by Mrs Murray’s daughter, Lesley, on behalf of the family detailed how her mum was a “kind-hearted and gentle soul” who loved baking, gardening, theatre trips and Strictly Come Dancing.

Kieran Clement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

She was also the “matriarch” of their tight-knit family and they were all looking forward to celebrating all the special occasions they missed during lockdown.

Lesley said: "Needless to say, we didn’t get a chance to do this, and this is one of the hardest things to accept. It’s heartbreaking.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The devastating shock and pain of how she died will never heal.

"Our lives will never be the same without her.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Margaret Murray from Easington died in the collision.

Clement, of Winterburn Place, Newton Aycliffe, was jailed for two years and six months after he earlier pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He had two fixed penalties for speeding but no convictions.

Ian Mullarkey, mitigating, said Clement accepts responsibility and was sorry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Judge Howard Crowson said: “It was your dangerous driving Kieran Clement that caused the death of that fit and healthy wife, grandmother Margaret Murray.”

Kelleigh Lodge, for Cox, of Bolckow Street, Eston, said he stopped at the scene and checked on the people involved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

She added he “deeply regretted” his actions and wished he could take it back.

Judge Crowson told Cox his driving was “equally bad” prior to the crash.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He received a 14-month jail sentence, which was suspended for 18 months after he admitted dangerous driving.

Both drivers were also disqualified from driving for two years.

Advertisement Hide Ad