'It's only a matter of time' - Hartlepool Police's fear after rise in off-road bike incidents

The Hartlepool Community Safety Team (HCST), which brings together staff from Hartlepool Borough Council, Cleveland Police and Cleveland Fire Brigade, is stepping up its efforts to tackle the problem.

It says local people have a vital role to play by providing information about who is riding the bikes, where they are being stored and the vehicles used to transport them.

Nicholas Stone, neighbourhood safety team leader with Hartlepool Borough Council, said: “Some people think that off-road motorbikes and quad bikes are permitted to use certain areas, including the sand dunes along the coast, but that is simply not the case.

A bike recently seized by Hartlepool Police

"They cause a noise nuisance and they are often responsible for causing serious damage to natural habitats supporting numerous species of animals and plants.

“In addition off-road bikes are often being ridden dangerously around the town by people without helmets, road tax, insurance, or a driving license and are placing the public at risk.

“I would urge anyone with information about people anti-socially or illegally using off-road motorbikes and quad bikes to get in touch so that we can act on the intelligence they provide.”

Hartlepool Neighbourhoods Inspector Zoe Kelsey added: “We’re determined to take robust action on nuisance or illegal off road bikes via education and enforcement.

"Residents’ quality of life is being affected by the illegal or anti-social use of bikes around our town.

“Some of the reports we receive about how these off roaders are being ridden are very concerning and I believe it’s only a matter of time before we see someone seriously injured or even another tragic fatality in Hartlepool.

“Cleveland Police, Hartlepool Community Safety Team and housing providers are undertaking enforcement activity during the summer period.

"But we need the public to keep providing information on who’s using these bikes and where they’re being stored. We have increased our police motorbike section patrols and are utilising our drones to catch offenders and bring them to justice.”