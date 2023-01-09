For a year, Neil Stead, 30, checked his partner’s phone, demanded to know where she was and repeatedly smashed up her home in a rage, Teesside Crown Court heard.

He also deleted phone apps, blocked people on her social media, and made vile threats including to kill her family if she left him.

Stead was jailed for more than three years for the abuse, and also for breaching a suspended sentence when he was spared jail last year for choking a bar doorman.

Neil Stead.

Prosecutors told how Stead began to control the woman’s life after he lost his job.

He would falsely accuse her of cheating and stop her seeing friends and family including by locking her in.

When he got angry, he would damage things in the house including punching holes in doors and kicking two off their hinges, and smashing TVs, wardrobes and even her young child’s toys.

On one occasion, Stead humiliated her by pouring a drink over her.

A friend of the victim reported hearing him tell her: “Leave me and I will kill your family.”

The victim and her child went into a refuge.

In an impact statement she stated: “My mental health has also been greatly affected.”

She is receiving counselling and has had problems with eating and sleeping.

Stead, of Oxford Road, initially denied the abuse but later pleaded guilty to controlling or coercive behaviour.

It also meant he was in breach of 12-month suspended sentence made by the court last March for actual bodily harm.

Stead’s lawyer said in mitigation that he was taking “positive steps” to improve his personal skills.

She added Stead’s relationship with the victim was relatively short and he has no plans to contact her when he is released from prison.

Despite that, Judge Jonathan Carroll made a restraining order that lasts for 19 years to protect the victim and especially her child.

Jailing Stead for 37 months, he said: “She just became terrified of you. Her victim impact statement makes clear the extent to which the harm that you inflicted upon her has materially damaged her life.”