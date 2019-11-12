Jewellery, watches and phones among suspected stolen goods recovered by Hartlepool police: Do you recognise any of these items?
Police have released pictures of suspected stolen property including several items of jewellery found in Hartlepool.
Tuesday, 12th November 2019, 11:12 am
Updated
Tuesday, 12th November 2019, 11:46 am
Two men have been arrested after the items were found on the roadside on Raby Road, near Dent Street, in the early hours of Tuesday, November 12.
They include jewellery, watches, phones, and a pocket watch.
If you recognise any of them, contact Cleveland Police on 101, quoting event number 194365.
Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.