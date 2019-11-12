Cleveland Police appeal to trace owners of suspected stolen items.

Jewellery, watches and phones among suspected stolen goods recovered by Hartlepool police: Do you recognise any of these items?

Police have released pictures of suspected stolen property including several items of jewellery found in Hartlepool.

By Mark Payne
Tuesday, 12th November 2019, 11:12 am
Updated Tuesday, 12th November 2019, 11:46 am

Two men have been arrested after the items were found on the roadside on Raby Road, near Dent Street, in the early hours of Tuesday, November 12.

They include jewellery, watches, phones, and a pocket watch.

If you recognise any of them, contact Cleveland Police on 101, quoting event number 194365.

Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

1. Distinctive jewellery

Necklaces and rings recovered by police on Raby Road in Hartlepool in the early hours of Tuesday, November 12.

Photo: Cleveland Police

2. Pocket watch appeal

A suspected stolen pocket watch. Picture: Cleveland Police.

Photo: Cleveland police

3. Pocket watch's ship markings

Suspected stolen jewellery. Picture: Cleveland Police.

Photo: Cleveland police

4. Modern watches

Suspected stolen watches. Picture: Cleveland Police

Photo: Cleveland Police

