John Littlewood murder: Police charge four people over killing of Blackhall dad
Detectives at Durham Constabulary have tonight (Wednesday, September 25) charged four people with the murder of John Littlewood, who died this summer.
James Riley, 30, and Donna Balfour, 35, both of Ninth Street, Blackhall Colliery, have both been charged with murder and intimidation of a witness.
Marty Bates, 29, and Tracey Bunney, 44, both of Tenth Street, Blackhall Colliery, have both been charged with murder.
All four people have been remanded in custody to appear at Newton Aycliffe Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, September 26.
A 31-year-old man who was also arrested on suspicion of murder has been released under investigation.
Police officers made five arrests as a result of their inquiries across the North East on Tuesday, September 24.
The body of John – known as John D – was found in a house in Third Street, Blackhall Colliery, on July 30.
The 36-year-old dad died as a result of head injuries.