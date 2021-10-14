A cannabis plant.

Albanian Bekim Zyberaj, 20, pleaded guilty to production of the class B drug in Hartlepool during an appearance at Teesside Crown Court on Thursday.

The offence took place on September 14 of this year.

No details about where the drugs were found or their street value was given in the brief hearing.

His barrister, Stephen Constantine, said: “He maintains he was essentially placed there by others who were exploiting him.

"Essentially, he was a gardener.”

The case was adjourned until Wednesday, November 10, for the preparation of a pre-sentence report.

Judge James Brown remanded Zyberaj, of Grange Road, Hartlepool, in custody until then.

He said: “The fact I’m adjourning this case for a pre-sentence report doesn’t say what the ultimate sentence will be.

"And you must understand that all options for sentencing remain open and that includes a sentence of immediate custody.”

