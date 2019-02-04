Jury set to consider verdicts over murder of Hartlepool mum Kelly Franklin

A jury is due to retire consider its verdicts in the case of two former lovers accused of murder.

Torbjorn Kettlewell and Julie Wass are accused of murdering Kelly Franklin, the mother of Kettlewell's three children.

Ms Franklin, 29, was stabbed more than 30 times during a street attack in Hartlepool.

Kettlewell admits the killing, but claims he is not guilty of murder because of diminished responsibility.

A jury at Teesside Crown Court heard Ms Franklin had distanced herself from Kettlewell after their three children were taken into care.

Kettlewell is said to have become frustrated over losing the hold he formerly had on Ms Franklin.

He stabbed her more than 30 times in the chest and neck after confronting her near a bus stop in Oxford Road, Hartlepool.

Wass spent much of that day with Kettlewell, and she drove him to nearby Catcote Road shortly before the attack on Ms Franklin at about 9pm.

Prosecutors say Wass is guilty of murder as a 'secondary party' because she assisted Kettlewell to commit his offence.

Wass admits she drove Kettlewell to the area of the killing, and she drove him away from the scene afterwards.

She claims she did not know Kettlewell intended to harm Ms Franklin.

Mr Justice Jacobs told the jury they will retire to consider their verdicts on Tuesday morning.

Kettlewell, 30, of Oval Grange, Hartlepool, denies murder on August 3.

Wass, 48, of Kipling Road, Hartlepool, denies murder.

She admits assisting an offender.