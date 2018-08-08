Kelly Franklin murder accused to make first crown court appearance

The man charged with murdering a mum-of-three from Hartlepool will make his first appearance at crown court today.

Torbjorn Kettlewell, also known as Ian Kettlewell, appeared at Teesside Magistrates' Court on Monday.

The 30-year-old, of Oval Grange, Hartlepool spoke only to confirm his name, address and date of birth at the brief hearing.

He is charged with the murder of mum-of-three Kelly Franklin, also from Hartlepool. She died on Friday, August 3.

Kettlewell is also facing a charge of possession of a bladed article, namely a kitchen knife.

Following Monday's hearing, he was remanded in custody.

He is due to appear at Teesside Crown Court today.

Kelly lost her life in the town's Oxford Road, near to Chaucer Avenue, on Friday evening. Police are appealing for any witnesses to the incident to get in touch.

A force spokesman added: "Police believe that Oxford Road would have been busy with vehicles travelling along Oxford Road on Friday evening, and that it is a route often used by buses and taxis."

A 48-year-old woman also arrested on suspicion of Kelly's murder has been released on conditional bail with police inquiries continue.