Kelly Franklin murder trial: 'He rang me to tell me he had hurt Kelly', ex-partner of Hartlepool accused tells court

An ex-partner of a man accused of murder said he rang her to say he had 'hurt Kelly'.

Torbjorn, also known as Ian, Kettlewell is alleged to have stabbed Kelly Franklin, the mother of his three children, in Hartlepool.

A jury at Teesside Crown Court heard Kettlewell had two girlfriends at the time of the attack on Ms Franklin.

Julie Wass, who is also charged with murder, and Corrine Hunter, a woman with whom he spent some time on the day Ms Franklin died.

"We had been messaging that day," Ms Hunter told the court.

"I went to his about 4pm and we had some tea, then we played on the computer and watched television.

"I left his at about 7pm, a little later I received a message to say it was definitely over between us."

The court heard earlier Kettlewell attacked Ms Franklin, 29, in the street in Oxford Road, Hartlepool, at about 9pm.

She died after suffering more than 30 stab wounds.

"Ian rang to tell me he had hurt Kelly, and he wouldn't be seeing me again," said Ms Hunter.

"I thought at that time he might have hit her.

"I didn't know Kelly, but I did hear Ian speak of her.

"Their children had been taken off them, and he was annoyed with her because he knew she was hearing how the children were getting on, but she wouldn't tell him or reply to his emails."

Ms Hunter told the court she knew Julie Wass, who in her opinion, 'mothered' Kettlewell.

"Julie rang me later that evening," said Ms Hunter.

"She said Ian might be in woods at Trimdon.

"I drove to Trimdon, but I couldn't find any woods.

"Julie rang again to give more directions, but I still couldn't find Ian.

"I then went to his flat, the door was open which was unusual, but there was no sign of him so I went home."

Ms Hunter said she was out for most of the next day.

When she returned home with a friend, she found Kettlewell in her front bedroom.

"He said he needed me," Ms Hunter told the court.

"I told him to go into my bedroom, which he did.

"At that point I was scared of him, I didn't know his frame of mind."

Ms Hunter said she and her friend left the house to get some milk which gave her the opportunity to call the police.

The court heard earlier Wass is alleged to have taken Kettlewell in her car to woods near Trimdon after he stabbed Ms Franklin.

Kettlewell, 30, of Oval Grange, Hartlepool, denies murder on August 3.

Wass, 48, of Kipling Road, Hartlepool, denies murder.

She admits assisting an offender.

Proceeding.