Kelly Franklin murder trial: Jury told case is 'most obvious one of murder imaginable' by prosecutor in closing speech

A jury trying two people accused of murdering a mother-of-three was told the case is the 'most obvious one of murder imaginable'.

Torbjorn Kettlewell and Julie Wass are accused of murdering Kelly Franklin in a street attack in Hartlepool.

Torbjorn Kettlewell.

Ms Franklin, 29, was stabbed more than 30 times in the chest and neck by Kettlewell, her former partner.

Wass drove Kettlewell to the area of the killing, and she drove him away from the scene afterwards.

In his closing speech to the jury at Teesside Crown Court, Jamie Hill QC said: "We know Kettlewell had exercised control over Kelly Franklin during their relationship.

"We have heard he is a man who has gone through his life blaming others, and failing to take responsibility for his actions.

Police at the scene.

"He blamed Kelly, and a social worker, for their children being taken into care.

"At the time of her death she was working hard on getting her children back.

"Kettlewell realised he was losing control of Kelly, so he thought if he couldn't have her, no one else will."

The court heard previously Kettlwell was obsessed with knives, and had threatened to stab both Ms Franklin and the social worker involved in the child care case.

"Julie Wass knew of Kettlewell's state of mind," said Mr Hill.

"She knew he was wound up, and she knew of the previous threats.

"The stabbing of Kelly by Kettlewell was the most extreme act of 'if I can't have her, no one else will'.

"Kettlewell was ably assisted in that by Julie Wass.

"She was with him for large parts of that day, she knew he was brooding over Kelly, she helped him find her, and she acted as his getaway driver.

"We say this is the most obvious case of murder imaginable."

Kettlewell, 30, of Oval Grange, Hartlepool, denies murder on August 3.

Wass, 48, of Kipling Road, Hartlepool, denies murder.

She admits assisting an offender.

The case continues.