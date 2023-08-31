Killer who attacked vulnerable man in his Hartlepool home is to be sentenced at Teesside Crown Court
Kieran Potts, 24, is facing jail for the manslaughter of Norman Ryan by inflicting fatal head injuries on him in his flat in Troutpool Close, Hartlepool on August 31 last year.
Potts was found guilty of the charge last Friday following a nine-day trial at Teesside Crown Court. He was cleared of murder.
The trial heard that Potts attacked Mr Ryan when he asked Potts to leave following a fight with his father Carl Potts.
He admitted being “furious” and was seen shouting threats after his father in the street.
Mr Ryan, who was a heavy drinker, and described in court as vulnerable, suffered a number of blows in the attack which caused brain injuries.
He died in hospital nine days later.
After the attack, Potts, of Moffat Road, Hartlepool, bought beer, and later disposed of his blood-stained clothing.