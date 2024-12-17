Knives, knuckle duster, drugs and cash were seized and three people arrested during a series of police raids in Hartlepool.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two men, aged 58 and 31, and a 31-year-old woman were questioned on suspicion of drugs offences and then released on bail while inquiries continue.

Cleveland Police said in a statement: “Officers also recovered suspected Class A drugs, cash and weapons including a knuckle duster and several knives when they targeted three addresses in Rugby Street, Marlborough Street and Wentworth Grove on Monday morning.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The force have reminded anyone with suspicions about drug dealing in their neighbourhood to contact Cleveland Police by phoning 101.

Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously at www.crimestoppers-uk.org or by phoning 0800 555 111.