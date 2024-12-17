Knives, knuckle duster, drugs and cash seized as three people are arrested following Hartlepool Police raids
Two men, aged 58 and 31, and a 31-year-old woman were questioned on suspicion of drugs offences and then released on bail while inquiries continue.
Cleveland Police said in a statement: “Officers also recovered suspected Class A drugs, cash and weapons including a knuckle duster and several knives when they targeted three addresses in Rugby Street, Marlborough Street and Wentworth Grove on Monday morning.”
The force have reminded anyone with suspicions about drug dealing in their neighbourhood to contact Cleveland Police by phoning 101.
Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously at www.crimestoppers-uk.org or by phoning 0800 555 111.