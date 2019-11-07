Lane reopened on A19 after van and car crash

Three vehicles crashed on the road.

Cleveland Police received a call at 8.35am on Thursday, November 7 with reports of a crash on the A19.

Highways England reported that three vehicles had been involved in a crash on the road while travelling southbound between the A689 and A1027 turn-offs.

Lane two of the road was closed while work took place to deal with the incident.

A spokesperson for Cleveland Police said: “We have received a few calls about one lane being blocked on the A19 southbound.

“Two vehicles had crashed. A silver transit van and a Fiesta car.”

At around 9.20am, two vehicles had left the scene and one remained.

The lane was reopened and the road was clear by 9.40am