Lane reopened on A19 after van and car crash
All lanes have reopened on the A19 following a crash on the road during rush hour.
Cleveland Police received a call at 8.35am on Thursday, November 7 with reports of a crash on the A19.
Highways England reported that three vehicles had been involved in a crash on the road while travelling southbound between the A689 and A1027 turn-offs.
Lane two of the road was closed while work took place to deal with the incident.
A spokesperson for Cleveland Police said: “We have received a few calls about one lane being blocked on the A19 southbound.
“Two vehicles had crashed. A silver transit van and a Fiesta car.”
At around 9.20am, two vehicles had left the scene and one remained.
The lane was reopened and the road was clear by 9.40am
Thankfully, police have confirmed that no one was injured in this incident.