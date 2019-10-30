Lanes reopened on A19 after two vehicle crash at A689 junction
All lanes have reopened following a crash on the A19 at the A689 junction.
Wednesday, 30th October 2019, 7:33 pm
At around 6pm on Wednesday, October 30, two vehicles crashed on the A19 southbound at the A689 junction.
Cleveland Police officers were at the scene and Highways England reported that one lane was blocked.
At around 7.15pm a spokesperson for Highways England said: “The traffic collision has been safely cleared and all lanes are back open.”
Delays were reported in the area at the time.
More information to follow.