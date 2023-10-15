News you can trust since 1877
Large part of Hartlepool town centre cordoned off by Cleveland Police after reports of 'assault'

A large area in Hartlepool town centre was cordoned off by police today after reports of a serious assault.
By Mark Payne
Published 15th Oct 2023, 12:55 BST- 2 min read
Updated 15th Oct 2023, 13:30 BST
Multiple sites in the Raby Road area were taped off in the Raby Road area with scene of crime officers on the scene carrying out enquiries.

There have been reports a large knife was recovered from the area. A knife was also visible on the ground in York Road near Victoria Road.

The largest cordon is in the Avenue Road and Tees Street areas of Raby Road with Museum Road also closed off.

Scene of crime police on Raby Road in Hartlepool town centre on Sunday morning.Scene of crime police on Raby Road in Hartlepool town centre on Sunday morning.
Scene of crime police on Raby Road in Hartlepool town centre on Sunday morning.
Part of Morrisons car park was shut.

The cordon extended to the junction of Avenue Road and Victoria Road, while a corner of Victoria Road and York Road was also taped off with three police cars present.

The air ambulance service said it was alerted to a report of an assault in town centre area just before 6am on Sunday, October 15.

A blue tent was visible on Raby Road at the junction of Tees Street.

Museum Road, Hartlepool, closed off.Museum Road, Hartlepool, closed off.
Museum Road, Hartlepool, closed off.

Cleveland Police have been approached for information.

The Great North Air Ambulance Service sent medics in a rapid response vehicle.

A spokesperson said: “We had a doctor and paramedic team activated at 5.55am this morning. They responded to reports of an assault in Hartlepool.

“They arrived on the scene at 6.11am.”

Police cordon on the corner of Victoria Road and York Road.Police cordon on the corner of Victoria Road and York Road.
Police cordon on the corner of Victoria Road and York Road.

The North East Ambulance Service added: "We were called to an incident on Raby Road, Hartlepool this morning (15 October) at 5:43am. We dispatched three ambulance crews and one doctor."

Another police cordon has been in place in Wharton Terrace and its junction with Raby Road in the Dyke House area.

It is not yet known if it is linked to the others. We will bring you more information as we get it.