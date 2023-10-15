Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Multiple sites in the Raby Road area were taped off in the Raby Road area with scene of crime officers on the scene carrying out enquiries.

There have been reports a large knife was recovered from the area. A knife was also visible on the ground in York Road near Victoria Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The largest cordon is in the Avenue Road and Tees Street areas of Raby Road with Museum Road also closed off.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scene of crime police on Raby Road in Hartlepool town centre on Sunday morning.

Part of Morrisons car park was shut.

The cordon extended to the junction of Avenue Road and Victoria Road, while a corner of Victoria Road and York Road was also taped off with three police cars present.

The air ambulance service said it was alerted to a report of an assault in town centre area just before 6am on Sunday, October 15.

A blue tent was visible on Raby Road at the junction of Tees Street.

Museum Road, Hartlepool, closed off.

Cleveland Police have been approached for information.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Great North Air Ambulance Service sent medics in a rapid response vehicle.

A spokesperson said: “We had a doctor and paramedic team activated at 5.55am this morning. They responded to reports of an assault in Hartlepool.

“They arrived on the scene at 6.11am.”

Police cordon on the corner of Victoria Road and York Road.

The North East Ambulance Service added: "We were called to an incident on Raby Road, Hartlepool this morning (15 October) at 5:43am. We dispatched three ambulance crews and one doctor."

Another police cordon has been in place in Wharton Terrace and its junction with Raby Road in the Dyke House area.