'Large-scale' cannabis farm discovered in Hartlepool street is second find in five days

Police have discovered anote-0 cannabis farm in Hartlepool – the second find in the same street in just five days.

By Kevin Clark
Tuesday, 10 September, 2019, 17:55

Officers were called to reports of a disturbance at a house in Milton Road, Hartlepool at 12.30am on Tuesday and, although the premises were empty, found what is believed to be a large-scale cannabis farm inside.

Scenes of crime officers attended the address, and a crime record of cultivation of cannabis has been made whilst inquiries continue.

A spokeswoman for Cleveland Police told the Mail: “We were called at 12.30am this morning to a report there was a disturbance. When we got there, the premises were empty, but when we got inside, we found a cannabis farm.

“It was over three storeys of the property and there was a large number of plants.”

More than £180,000 worth of cannabis was seized by the Hartlepool Neighbourhood Police Team last Friday from another property at Milton Road.

Officers discovered about 300 plants.

The force has issued a list of signs to look for if you suspect cannabis is being grown in your neighbourhood:

*A strong smell of cannabis consistently in the area;

*Lights on 24 hours a day;

*Sealed windows or curtains and blinds permanently closed;

*Increased heat detected from adjoining properties;

*Frequent visitors, often at unusual times.

Anyone with information can to contact Cleveland Police via 101, quoting Event 155327.