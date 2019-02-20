Laser pen warning after plane flying over North East is targeted in early hours attack

A police warning has been issued after a laser pen was shone at a plane as it flew over the North East.

We are warning people of the dangers of shining laser pens at aircrafts after a commercial plane was targeted as its route took it over the region.

Pc Emma Bartley, from Durham Constabulary, said: “Such irresponsible behaviour can have catastrophic consequences for the airline crew and passengers.

“Shining laser pens directly at the cockpit poses a significant danger to the pilot as it could cause temporary blindness, or even permanent eye damage.

“This is extremely dangerous as even a momentary loss of control can have disastrous consequences.

“Lasers are not toys – we want to stress to both adults and children that they can be incredibly dangerous, especially when used inappropriately.”

The flight targeted by the laser was around five miles north of Darlington when the incident happened at 12.30am on Saturday.