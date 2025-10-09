Just some of the locations where official figures say most Hartlepool crime is currently committed.placeholder image
Latest Home Office figures reveal where most Hartlepool crime is currently committed

By Gavin Ledwith
Published 9th Oct 2025, 12:06 BST
Latest crime statistics for Hartlepool have been officially released by the Home Office.

Available on its police.uk website, they cover August 2025 with all offences said to have taken place “on or near” named locations.

July 2025’s figures are available here.

Willow Grove: 43 incidents, including 39 shoplifting offences, are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location.

1. Willow Grove

Mulberry Rise: 37 incidents, including 32 shoplifting offences, are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location.

2. Mulberry Rise

Middleton Grange: 29 incidents, including 18 shoplifting offences and three violence and sexual offences (classed together), are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location.

3. Middleton Grange Shopping Centre

Walpole Road: 24 offences, include 19 shoplifting incidents, are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location.

4. Walpole Road

