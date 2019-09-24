Latest man charged with Henwand Al Hussain murder in Hartlepool's Charterhouse Street appears at Teesside Crown Court
One of three men accused of murdering a dad of two in Hartlepool has made his first appearance before a judge.
Dorian Pirija, 31, of Trillo Avenue, Bolton, appeared at Teesside Crown Court on the afternoon of Tuesday September 24 for a preliminary hearing.
He appeared by videolink from prison where he is being held on remand.
Cleveland Police announced on Saturday, September 21 that Pirija been arrested and charged with the murder of Henwand Al Hussain whose body was found at a house in Charterhouse Street on Sunday, September 15.
Judge Stephen Ashurst adjourned Pirija’s case until October 17 when his two co-accused Noza Saffari, 38 of Park Lane, Middlesbrough, and Xhaferi Anxhelo, 22, of Acton Street, Middlesbrough, are next due to appear.
A plea and trial preparation hearing will take place on that day.
All three men are remanded in custody and have not yet made any indication of how they will plead.