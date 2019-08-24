Leeds Festival Death: Girl, 17, dies of suspected drug overdose as teenage boy is arrested
A 17-year-old girl has died of a suspected drugs overdose at Leeds Festival.
West Yorkshire Police were called to the Bramham Park site following a report that the girl, who is from the Oldham area, had died shortly after 3.40am this morning. (Aug 24)
A 17-year-old boy, also from the Oldham area, has been arrested on suspicion of supplying controlled drugs.
He is currently in custody.
Leeds Festival’s Police Commander, Superintendent Matt Davison said, “Our thoughts are with the family of the girl who has died. We have family liaison officers in place supporting them and they have asked that their privacy is respected at this extremely difficult time.
“While the exact cause of her death is yet to be established, the information we have indicates that she has taken a combination of drugs. This is a tragic incident and I hope serves as a timely reminder to others of the risk of taking illegal substances, particularly when mixing different types of drugs and drinking alcohol.
“If anyone has any concerns for either themselves or others at the festival, I would urge them to contact staff on-site or seek urgent medical assistance.”
The death comes as police have issued a warning about super-strength ecstasy pills found on the festival site.
West Yorkshire Police says officers have found pills called Donkey Kongs, Trumps and Skypes, which each contain around three times the average dose of MDMA.
The force Tweeted: "They have been found in circulation onsite. These are very dangerous, high strength pills, up to three times the normal average adult dose."