Leeds thug stamped on police officer as trouble flared after game at Middlesbrough

A Leeds United fan stamped on a police officer who was attempting to arrest a fellow supporter, a court heard.

Samuel Paul Johnson pleaded guilty to assaulting an officer and possession of cocaine when he appeared at Newton Aycliffe Magistrates’ Court.

Johnson was returning from the Middlesbrough v Leeds United game, where stewards had to deal with flares being set off inside the ground.

The 26-year-old, of Allenby Crescent, Leeds, was returning from the Middlesbrough v Leeds United fixture at the Riverside Stadium on Friday, March 2.

The court heard he was with a group of men in the first class carriage on board the delayed 22.50 to York while it was stationary on platform one at Middlesbrough station.

When a British Transport Police officer walked through the carriage, Johnson swore at him and verbally abused him.

After he was warned about his behaviour and asked to leave the train, Johnson and a number of other men he was with got off, threatening the officer.

They then squared up to a group on the platform and a fight broke out.

When a number of BTP officers attempted to intervene, the group turned their violent intentions towards them and attacked them.

Captor incapacitating spray and batons were used by the officers and Tasers were drawn.

Two officers managed to restrain one of the fans on the ground and were trying to get handcuffs on him to arrest him.

Seeing this, Johnson ran across and - using all his force - stamped on the back of one of the officers, before running off across the station.

The BTP officer jumped up off the ground and chased him, and caught and arrested him.

When the case came to court, Johnson admitted two charges, and was ordered to pay fines and costs totalling £1,254.

After the hearing, Sergeant Bob Smith of BTP said: “The behaviour of Johnson and the group he was with was absolutely disgraceful, and must have been extremely frightening for other fans, passengers and staff on the train and at the station.

“The group, who were high on drugs and drink, were intent on a fight, and after initially targeting other passengers they then turned on officers.

“Luckily the officer didn’t sustain any serious injuries, but the force used by Johnson to stamp on his back whilst he was trying to restrain and arrest a violent man could have quite easily caused serious and permanent damage to his back and spine.”