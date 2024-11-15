'Like something out of a horror film' Hartlepool couple's ordeal after armed gang attack home

By Mark Payne

Hartlepool Specialist Reporter

Published 15th Nov 2024, 16:37 GMT
An innocent homeowner has spoken of her terror after a gang of armed thugs turned up outside her house at night and smashed the windows.

Rebecca Gray and her husband Alec were at home in Westbourne Road, Hartlepool, around 9pm on Wednesday night when the gang suddenly showed up.

They said they were looking for a previous tenant of the house who has nothing to do with the Gray family.

Rebecca feared for Alec’s life when he tried to explain to the gang that the person they wanted does not live there.

The Gray's home following the criminal damage by an armed gang.The Gray's home following the criminal damage by an armed gang.
The Gray's home following the criminal damage by an armed gang.

She described how the couple were finishing some DIY when they suddenly heard a loud bang at the front door.

Rebecca, 44, said: “I heard shouting outside, a lot of different voices. There was about six of them all with weapons.

“They were shouting for the guy that used to live here. My husband ran out and shouted he doesn’t live here.

“A man who had his face covered just raised his arm and started smashing the windows with some kind of bat.”

One of the windows smashed by the violent gang.One of the windows smashed by the violent gang.
One of the windows smashed by the violent gang.

They made off in a van and police are appealing for witnesses.

Rebecca said: “It was just terrifying. My fear was they were going to kill my husband.

“It was like something out of a horror film.”

She felt forced to put a post on social media to stress the family has no connection to the person the gang wanted or knowledge of his whereabouts.

“I just wanted to get the word out to the community that they’re not here,” Rebecca said.

“It’s not my fight.”

But the mum-of-two, who works as a social care manager for Stockton Borough Council, is frightened they may return.

The family of four moved into the house six months ago.

Rebecca added: “It’s a really nice street, everybody’s really lovely.”

She thanked their neighbours for their support after the traumatic incident.

Cleveland Police said: “Police received a report of criminal damage to a property on Westbourne Road, Hartlepool, around 8.45pm on Wednesday, 13th November.

"Six suspects attended and smashed the windows to the property. No one was injured. They made off in a van which may have had ladders on the roof.”

Anyone with information, CCTV or dash cam footage is asked to contact Hartlepool CID on 101, quoting reference number 217789.

