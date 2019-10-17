LIVE updates as three men appear at Teesside Crown Court charged with Charterhouse Street murder
Three men will appear before Teesside Crown Court this morning charged with murdering father-of-two Hemwand Ali Hussain.
Thursday, 17th October 2019, 09:46 am
Updated
Thursday, 17th October 2019, 10:12 am
The 30-year-old was found dead at the address on Charterhouse Street just off Oxford Road on September 15. Noza Saffari, 38, of Park Lane, in Middlesbrough, Anxhelo Xhaferi, 22, of Acton Street, Middlesbrough, and Dorian Pirija, 31, of Trillo Avenue, Bolton, are due to appear via video link from HMP Durham before Judge Ashurst this morning. Refresh for updates.