Locked up for Christmas: The latest criminals behind bars for offences in the Hartlepool area

By Gavin Ledwith

Specialist journalist

Published 14th Dec 2024, 12:00 GMT
Updated 24th Dec 2024, 10:21 GMT
There is not much festive cheer for this little lot after they were locked up for offences committed in the Hartlepool area.

Unless otherwise stated, they have all received custodial sentences at Teesside Crown Court after admitting charges.

Barnett, 34, of Station Road, Trimdon Station, was jailed for 18 months at Teesside Crown Court and banned from driving for two years after he admitted committing a burglary in Hartlepool on January 22, 2023, and dangerous driving in the Murton area on January 18. He may have been released by now due to time served on remand.

1. Christopher Barnett

Barnett, 34, of Station Road, Trimdon Station, was jailed for 18 months at Teesside Crown Court and banned from driving for two years after he admitted committing a burglary in Hartlepool on January 22, 2023, and dangerous driving in the Murton area on January 18. He may have been released by now due to time served on remand. Photo: Other 3rd Party

Bates, 29, of Arch Court, Hartlepool, was jailed for 20 months at Teesside Crown Court and banned from driving for 22 months after he admitted dangerous driving, driving with no insurance and possession of a machete on October 22.

2. Lewis Bates

Bates, 29, of Arch Court, Hartlepool, was jailed for 20 months at Teesside Crown Court and banned from driving for 22 months after he admitted dangerous driving, driving with no insurance and possession of a machete on October 22. Photo: Third party

Gjana, 39, of Hampton Road, Haringey, in London, was jailed for three years and six months at Teesside Crown Court after he was convicted of producing a controlled drug at a house in Raglan Terrace, Billingham.

3. Kasem Gjana

Gjana, 39, of Hampton Road, Haringey, in London, was jailed for three years and six months at Teesside Crown Court after he was convicted of producing a controlled drug at a house in Raglan Terrace, Billingham. Photo: Other 3rd Party

Legg, 19, from Hartlepool, was given five years and nine months youth detention at Teesside Crown Court after he was found guilty of 13 sexual offences, including four rapes.

4. Dominic Legg

Legg, 19, from Hartlepool, was given five years and nine months youth detention at Teesside Crown Court after he was found guilty of 13 sexual offences, including four rapes. Photo: Third party

