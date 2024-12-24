Locked up for Christmas: The latest criminals behind bars for offences in the Hartlepool area

1 . Christopher Barnett

Barnett, 34, of Station Road, Trimdon Station, was jailed for 18 months at Teesside Crown Court and banned from driving for two years after he admitted committing a burglary in Hartlepool on January 22, 2023, and dangerous driving in the Murton area on January 18. He may have been released by now due to time served on remand. Photo: Other 3rd Party