Locked up for Christmas: The latest criminals behind bars for offences in the Hartlepool area

Unless otherwise stated, they have all received custodial sentences at Teesside Crown Court after admitting charges.
Our previous rogues’ gallery is still available here.
1. Christopher Barnett
Barnett, 34, of Station Road, Trimdon Station, was jailed for 18 months at Teesside Crown Court and banned from driving for two years after he admitted committing a burglary in Hartlepool on January 22, 2023, and dangerous driving in the Murton area on January 18. He may have been released by now due to time served on remand. Photo: Other 3rd Party
2. Lewis Bates
Bates, 29, of Arch Court, Hartlepool, was jailed for 20 months at Teesside Crown Court and banned from driving for 22 months after he admitted dangerous driving, driving with no insurance and possession of a machete on October 22. Photo: Third party
3. Kasem Gjana
Gjana, 39, of Hampton Road, Haringey, in London, was jailed for three years and six months at Teesside Crown Court after he was convicted of producing a controlled drug at a house in Raglan Terrace, Billingham. Photo: Other 3rd Party
4. Dominic Legg
Legg, 19, from Hartlepool, was given five years and nine months youth detention at Teesside Crown Court after he was found guilty of 13 sexual offences, including four rapes. Photo: Third party