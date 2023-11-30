News you can trust since 1877
Just some of the Hartlepool criminals to have been locked up at Teesside Crown Court recently.Just some of the Hartlepool criminals to have been locked up at Teesside Crown Court recently.
Locked up for Christmas: The latest rogues' gallery of criminals from the Hartlepool area

Here is the latest photo gallery of Hartlepool and East Durham criminals who have been locked up by the courts.
By Gavin Ledwith
Published 30th Nov 2023, 21:59 GMT
Updated 30th Nov 2023, 22:22 GMT

Unless otherwise stated, they were handed custodial sentences at Teesside Crown Court after admitting offences. Our previous rogues’ gallery can be viewed here.

Armstrong, 18, of Dixon Estate, Shotton Colliery, was jailed for life with a minimum tariff of 24 years after he was convicted at Newcastle Crown Court of murdering Ross Connelly in Wheatley Hill on May 1.

1. Lewis Armstrong

Brown, 20, of Hepscott Avenue, Blackhall Colliery, was locked up for 26 months after admitting causing actual bodily harm, having an offensive weapon, affray and possession of a bladed article following incidents in Hartlepool on August 31 and September 2.

2. Harley Brown

Dennison, 48, of Furness Street, Hartlepool, was jailed for eight years after he was convicted of possessing indecent images of children and for breaching a sexual harm prevention order previously made by the court to monitor his behaviour.

3. Lee Dennison

Flounders, 43, of Allerton Close, Hartlepool, was jailed for five years and two months and banned from driving for 54 months after he admitted possessing class A drugs with intent to supply, possession of criminal property, dangerous driving and driving while disqualified.

4. Graham Flounders

