Man, 19, dies in crash following police chase
A 19-year-old driver has died following a police pursuit in County Durham.
At around 2.30pm on Friday, October 18, police began a pursuit in Spennymoor involving a Nissan Primera.
The incident ended in a crash on Central Drive, Middlestone Moor.
A Durham Police spokesperson said: “The driver of the vehicle, who is not being named at this stage, suffered fatal injuries.
“We have referred the matter to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).”
A cordon remains in place and traffic should avoid the area.
David Ford, the IOPC's interim regional director, said: "Our thoughts and sympathies are with his family and friends and anyone affected by this sad incident.
"We are attending the scene and the post-incident procedures to begin gathering evidence.
"Anyone who witnessed events leading up to the collision is asked to contact the IOPC on 0800 096 9076 or email witness@policeconduct.gov.uk."