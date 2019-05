A man has been charged following an incident where a speed camera van was obstructed on the A689 near Hartlepool.

A 27-year-old man has been charged with resisting/obstructing a designated/accredited person/inspector, a section 5 public order offence and possession of a Class B drug.

Police were called to the incident this morning

This is following an alleged incident at around 9am today where a speed camera van had been obstructed.

A spokesman for Cleveland Police said: "He is due to appear at Teesside Magistrates’ Court on May 24."

The incident happened just before 9am