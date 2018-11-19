Man, 32, questioned after off-road motorcycle seized and knives found in Hartlepool

A 32-year-old man is being questioned after police officers seized an off-road motorcycle and found two knives.

Police officers seized the motorcycle in the Owton Manor area of Hartlepool yesterday.

Today, a 32-year-old man is attending a voluntary interview to be questioned on suspicion of being in possession of a bladed article as well as a number of driving offences.

The vehicle was seized and two knives were found by officers.

A spokesman for Hartlepool Neighbourhood Police Team said: "The man who was accompanying the vehicle was astride it and trying to get it started.

"The vehicle was an off-road scrambler and was uninsured.

"Upon searching the man involved police recovered a large kitchen knife and a lock knife.

"Again, another potentially dangerous and no doubt nuisance vehicle to be removed from our public highways."