Man accused of murdering 'brilliant father' in Hartlepool appears in court
A man accused of murdering a “brilliant father” in Hartlepool has appeared in court with a trial due to take place later this spring.
Eugert Merizaj, 30, is accused of being involved in the murder of Hemawand Ali Hussein who was killed in Charterhouse Street in September 2019.
A trial is due to take place at Teesside Crown Court starting on March 28.
Merizaj, of Montague Street, Leicester, appeared in court by videolink from prison where he is being held on remand on Monday, January 24.
Prosecution and defence barristers discussed the preparation for the trial and asked for a further hearing before the trial which will be held on March 14.
Cannabis dealer Mr Hussein, who lived in Stockton, was killed in Hartlepool after being shot at close range with a shotgun.
Three members of an organised crime group involved in the cannabis trade were jailed after being found guilty of manslaughter after a trial last year.