Man admits growing 64 cannabis plants in Hartlepool address
A man will be sentenced just before Christmas after he admitted growing dozens of cannabis plants at a Hartlepool address.
Gledis Gjoka, 31, who comes from Albania, was arrested after police found a number of plants at a property in the town’s Harcourt Street in September.
He pleaded guilty to one count of production of a class B drug on September 23 when he appeared at Teesside Crown Court via videolink to Durham Prison on Friday, October 22.
The charge concerned the growth of 64 cannabis plants.
Gjoka pleaded guilty on a basis which was not stated in court.
The prosecution asked for some time to consider it.
Any outstanding issues will be ironed out and Gjoka, of Harcourt Street, sentenced on Wednesday, December 22.
The Recorder of Middlesbrough, Judge Paul Watson, said: “I’m adjourning the case until December 22 when you will be sentenced.
"For the time being you will stay in custody.”