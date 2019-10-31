Man admits stabbing three-week-old son to death and knifing partner in horror attack
A man has admitted stabbing his three-week-old baby son to death and trying kill his partner in a shocking attack.
Thursday, 31st October 2019, 11:32 am
Updated
Thursday, 31st October 2019, 11:33 am
Baby Andrei Stefan and his mum Andreea Stefan suffered knife wounds inside an address on Portland Close in Wallsend, North Tyneside, on October 2.
They were rushed to hospital but Andrei died four days later, while 21-year-old Andreea survived.
Denis Erdinch Beytula, 27, who had been in a relationship with Andreea and was Andrei's dad, was arrested shortly after the attacks.
The Bulgarian national appeared at Newcastle Crown Court today where he has pleaded guilty to charges of murder and attempted murder.