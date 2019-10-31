Police at the scene.

Baby Andrei Stefan and his mum Andreea Stefan suffered knife wounds inside an address on Portland Close in Wallsend, North Tyneside, on October 2.

They were rushed to hospital but Andrei died four days later, while 21-year-old Andreea survived.

Denis Erdinch Beytula, 27, who had been in a relationship with Andreea and was Andrei's dad, was arrested shortly after the attacks.