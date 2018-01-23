Man admits to stealing cash and cigarettes in knife-point robbery

A man has pleaded guilty to a knife-point robbery at a shop in central Hartlepool.

Leroy Rosario, 38, pleaded guilty at Teesside Crown Court to the robbery in Borrowdale Street, Hartlepool, and theft of cash and cigarettes on November 8.

He also admitted to having a kitchen knife.

The admissions come as Rosario was due to to stand trial on March 15.

Rosario, of Lister Street, Hartlepool, admitted the charges over a videolink from Hull Prison.

Prosecutor Peter Sabiston said that Leroy's accomplice Anthony Keenan had already pleaded guilty to the robbery.

Judge Stephen Ashurst told Rosario: "The case will be dealt with as soon as possible.

"Arrangements will be made for you to be sentenced within the next couple of weeks and when Mr Keenan can appear."

Rosario agreed to be sentenced over the videolink from Hull Prison.