Man and woman due to appear in court after robbery which saw victim's handbag ripped in two

A man and woman are due to appear in court following a robbery in Horden.

The incident occurred on Third Street at around 11.30am on Saturday, February 16, when a suspect allegedly grabbed the victim’s handbag, ripped it in two and made off onto Cotsford Road with around £500.

It is believed the alleged suspect was then collected in a vehicle driven by a woman.

A 37-year-old man and a 54-year-old woman of Plantation Avenue, Littletown, have been charged in connection with the incident.

They are due to appear for trial at Durham Crown Court on Friday, March 22.