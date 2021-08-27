Man appears in court charged with death by dangerous driving after motorcyclist died in collision in Hartlepool
A man accused of causing a fatal road collision in which a motorcyclist died made his first court appearance.
Callum Burr, 23, is accused of death by dangerous driving in relation to 35-year-old Michael Clarke.
Mr Clarke was pronounced dead at the scene of a collision in Chester Road, Hartlepool, on the evening of Tuesday, November 24 last year.
Burr is alleged to have driven an Audi A4 dangerously on the road.
The offence can only be dealt with at the crown court and the case was sent there during a brief hearing at Teesside Magistrates Court on Friday, August 27.
Burr, of Commercial Street, Trimdon Colliery, is due to appear at Teesside Crown Court on September 24.
He was granted unconditional bail.
Mr Clarke’s family said in a tribute shortly after his death: “Michael was a much-loved son, brother, uncle, grandson, friend and dad.
"He had the time of the day for anyone, with the biggest beautiful smile and heart of gold.”