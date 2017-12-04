Man arrested after 'exposing himself' near Santa's grotto in Fenwick's

Police are investigating after a report that a man indecently exposed himself near a famous Santa's grotto.

At about 5.30pm on Friday, 1 December, police received a report that a man had exposed himself near to Santa’s Grotto at the Fenwick department store in Northumberland Street, Newcastle.

A woman had reported the incident to security, who then notified police. A 28-year-old was later arrested.

He has been released pending further inquiries, and officers are asking members of the public who saw what happened to get in touch.

They also want to speak to the female witness who initially reported the incident to security.

If you saw what happened, or have any information that may help police, you can contact officers on 101, quoting log 778 01/12/17 or by emailing 1526@northumbria.pnn.police.uk.