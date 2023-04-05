News you can trust since 1877
Man arrested after gang with weapons threaten home occupants during Hartlepool burglary

Armed men made threats to householders and stole items during a burglary in Hartlepool.

By Pamela Bilalova
Published 5th Apr 2023, 17:06 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Apr 2023, 17:06 BST

The incident happened in Dunoon Road in the early hours of Tuesday, April 2.

Cleveland Police said that three men with weapons entered the property and threatened the occupants.

A man, aged 20, has been arrested in connection with the incident.

The incident happened in Dunoon Road./Photo: Google MapsThe incident happened in Dunoon Road./Photo: Google Maps
Inquiries continue and anyone with information has been urged to contact Cleveland Police.

The force said in a statement: “We received a report of an aggravated burglary on Dunoon Road, Hartlepool at 2.45am yesterday, Tuesday, 4th April.

“It was reported that three males armed with weapons entered the property and threatened the occupants.

“No one was injured but it was reported that items were stolen from the property.

“A 20-year-old male has been arrested in connection with the incident (today).

“inquiries are ongoing.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Cleveland Police on 101, quoting 063068.”

