Man arrested after police discover cannabis farm with over 200 plants in Hartlepool
The Hartlepool Neighbourhood Police Team have discovered another cannabis farm in the town.
On Wednesday, October 2, the team discovered a cannabis farm on Milton Road, Hartlepool at around 2.10pm.
Over 200 plants at various stages were seized from the haul which spanned over all three floors of the building.
Officers have arrested a man in his twenties on suspicion of cultivation of cannabis. This man is currently helping police with their inquiries.
Sergeant Adrian Dack, of the Hartlepool Community Safety Team, said: “The team have again acted upon the information provided by the community with a positive outcome, more controlled drugs have been recovered and we currently have a male in custody awaiting to be interviewed.
“This action isn’t just about disrupting organised crime and the production of controlled drugs, its about us taking positive action, responding to what the community tell us they want, identifying vulnerable people involved in organised crime and supporting those most vulnerable in society from being exploited by these kinds of crime. We will continue to do so but we still need your help and support.”
The action was part of the ongoing Operation Sentinel, a tri-force operation between Cleveland, Northumbria and Durham police, targeting serious and organised crime across the region and bringing offenders to justice.
If anyone suspects drug dealing activity in the area they are urged to contact police on 101, or 999 in an emergency.
You can also contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 and Cleveland Police will develop and act on any information.