Man arrested after speakers, gazebos and lawnmower allegedly stolen in Hartlepool
A man has been arrested following an alleged burglary at Hart Village Hall in Hartlepool.
A number of items were allegedly stolen from a container in the hall over the weekend including speakers, cabling, gazebos, alcohol and a lawnmower.
The incident is said to have taken place overnight on Saturday, September 28, into Sunday, September 29.
A 32-year-old man was arrested on Sunday afternoon and he remains in police custody awaiting questioning while inquiries continue.
Cleveland Police are appealing for anyone with information to contact then.
A spokeswoman for the force said: “Police were contacted yesterday morning (Sunday) after the burglary which was reported to have taken place overnight Saturday into Sunday and we took immediate action on information received from the community.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Cleveland Police via the 101 number quoting event 167933.