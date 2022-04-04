Man arrested after suspected sexual assault and attempted kidnap in Hartlepool

A man is being questioned following the incidents.

Inquiries are on-going after a man approached two underage girls and a woman in two separate incidents, which are believed to be linked.

A woman was reportedly driven to an unknown location and subjected to a sexual assault in one of the incidents.

Officers received a report that at approximately 12pm on Sunday (April 3) a man in a yellow vehicle had separately approached two 12-year-old girls on Warren Road and asked each to get into his vehicle. Both refused and the man was reported to have driven off.

Cleveland Police said: “Earlier that day, a woman had reported that in the early hours of Sunday on her way home from a night out in the town centre, she was approached by an unknown man in a yellow vehicle who allegedly offered her a lift.

“She further reports being driven to an unknown location against her will and then subjected to a sexual assault.

“Detectives currently believe both alleged incidents are linked, and a 39-year-old man was later arrested on suspicion of two counts of attempted kidnap, kidnap, sexual assault and driving offences.

“We would appeal for anyone who has information on either alleged incident to contact Cleveland Police via the 101 number. Please quote ref 54916 regarding the alleged town centre incident and 54686 regarding the alleged Warren Road incident.”

Information can also be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org or by phoning 0800 555 111.

