Man arrested after woman is taken to hospital following 'serious assault' in Shotton Colliery
A man was arrested after a woman was taken to hospital with injuries following reports of a “serious assault”.
Peterlee Police said in a Thursday statement: “Police were called at about 5.30pm yesterday (December 6) to Friar Street, in Shotton Colliery, following reports of a serious assault.
“The victim was taken to hospital, where she remains with non-life-threatening injuries.
“A man, in his 20s, was arrested in connection with the incident and remains in police custody.
“Anyone with any information is asked to call Durham Constabulary on 101, quoting incident reference 314 of December 6.
“Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”