Man arrested as Hartlepool police crackdown on problem properties sees two closure orders imposed

Closure orders have been granted for two properties in Hartlepool following a day of police action to disrupt those that causing misery to the community.

Hartlepool Community Safety Team successfully applied to Teesside Magistrates Court for a Closure Order on two properties in Wynyard Mews.

Sergeant Adrian Dack from the Hartlepool Community Safety Team.

The team said the action comes as a result of the continued support of members of the public and other agencies in the area.

As officers were conducting the closures one man was arrested for a public order offence.

The closure orders are in addition to the two orders granted in February 2019 for other addresses in the same area.



The previous orders followed a day of action conducted in October 2018 and Operation Otley conducted in December 2018 where seven arrests were made and cash, drugs and stolen property were recovered.

On the latest closures Sergeant Adrian Dack from the Hartlepool Community Safety Team said: “We continue what we started in Wynyard Mews and with the help and support of the local community we continue to disrupt those that cause annoyance and misery to the local community.

“We said if the community helped us, then we could help them tackle this issue as we can’t do this on our own.

“We have today closed another two properties due to the continued behaviour of the tenants and visitors.

"As we have said before if you want to carry on doing what you do, then we will continue to come after you time and time again.”

Hartlepool Neighbourhood Police Team have said that for the next three months anyone who enters the addresses will be committing a criminal offence and will be dealt with accordingly.

If anyone witnesses anyone breaching the closure orders they are asked to report this to Cleveland Police by calling 101 or 999 in an emergency.

Anyone wanting to contact Hartlepool Borough Council's anti-social behaviour team can call: 01429 523100.