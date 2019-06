A man has been arrested on suspicion of going equipped for burglar and theft at Hartlepool Marina.

PC Mo Rashad and Police Dog Rocky were called to a report of a man acting suspiciously in the Hartlepool Marina area on Saturday 8 June at around 10:45pm.

A 54-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of going equipped for burglary and theft.

He has now been released under investigation while inquries are ongoing.