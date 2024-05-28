Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Cleveland Police have arrested a man following an incident in the West View area of the town.

Cleveland Police have arrested a 34-year-old man following an incident that happened shortly before midnight on Monday, May 27, on West View Road, in Hartlepool.

Police say a small number of properties were evacuated and some residents were allowed to return to their homes later.

Cleveland Police said in a statement: “Officers have now left the address in West View Road in Hartlepool and all remaining residents are now back in their properties.

"We would like to thank everyone affected for their co-operation and understanding.