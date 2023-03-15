Kaiden Williams, 21, was arrested in town by officers from West Yorkshire Police at the weekend and later charged with the murder of 29-year-old Peter Wass.

Mr Wass died after being fatally stabbed in the Chapeltown area of Leeds two weeks ago.

Williams, of Edgware Mount, Harehills, in Leeds, is also charged with possession of a knife in a public place.

Peter Wass died after being stabbed. His death is being treated as murder.

He made his first appearance at Leeds Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday where he was committed in custody to Leeds Crown Court.

Williams is due to appear there on Thursday, March 16.

A girl aged 17 from Leeds and 48-year-old woman from Hartlepool were also arrested in Hartlepool at the weekend on suspicion of assisting an offender in connection with the case.

West Yorkshire Police said they have both been bailed pending further inquiries.

Cleveland Police, which assisted the Yorkshire force in making the arrests at the weekend, said officers have continued to patrol the area to reassure the public and encouraged anyone living in the area with any concerns to approach them.

Mr Wass, from Roundhay, in Leeds, was pronounced dead at hospital after being stabbed at about 2.30pm in the street on Thursday, March 2.

Police leading the investigation said his death was “sudden and violent” and his family have been left “completely devastated”.