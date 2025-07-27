Man arrested in Hartlepool on suspicion of false imprisonment
A number of properties were evacuated following a police incident in the Burn Valley area of Hartlepool.
Shortly after 2pm on Saturday, July 26, police were called to a property on Cornwall Street, in Hartlepool, following concerns for the safety of a man inside.
As a precaution, neighbouring properties were evacuated along with other occupants inside the house.
Cleveland Police said in a statement: “Officers, including trained negotiators, attended the scene to engage with the man who was detained at around 7pm.”
He was arrested on suspicion of false imprisonment and taken to police custody for questioning.