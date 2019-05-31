Man arrested on suspicion of burglary and dangerous driving in Hartlepool

A man has been arrested by police after he was spotted riding a suspected stolen motorbike in Hartlepool.

Dog section officers spotted the man on the motorcycle at around 2.15am this morning. He made off on the bike and was observed to mount the footpath and abandon the bike.

He was tracked down by police dog Izzy, where he was found behind a block of flats.

The bike recovered has been linked back to a burglary in Hartlepool which occurred in the early hours of Monday May 27.

The 28-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of burglary, dangerous driving, disqualified driving, failing to stop for police and driving without insurance.

He remains in police custody at this time.