Man arrested on suspicion of firearm and drugs offences after claims 'gun was pointed at people'

A man is in police custody after reports a firearm was aimed at people in a Hartlepool street.

Cleveland Police say it sent armed officers to the scene after it received reports a man reportedly pointed a firearm at members of the public on Jute Grove in Hartlepool.

A spokeswoman for the force said: "A 39-year-old man was arrested in Jarvis Walk in Hartlepool on suspicion of possession of a Class B drug, possession of an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence and common assault of an emergency worker.

"The man remains in police custody at this time."

Police were called to the street at 2pm yesterday to an initial report of a man possibly in possession of a firearm.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or anyone who may have further information is asked to contact Detective Constable Steven Ridsdale from Hartlepool Operational Crime Team on the non-emergency number 101, quoting event number 017072.