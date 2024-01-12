Man arrested on suspicion of robbing woman in Hartlepool just hours into 2024

A man has been arrested on suspicion of committing a robbery just hours into 2024.

A woman was pushed to the ground and had her handbag containing bank cards, a key and personal items snatched away.

The incident happened near the former Odeon cinema, in Raby Road, Hartlepool, on Monday, January 1, at around 7am.

Cleveland Police said at the time that she was “extremely shaken” although “not seriously injured”.

The force have now said in a statement on Thursday: “A 36-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of robbery, in connection with an incident on New Year's Day in Hartlepool.

“The incident happened at 7am on 1 January 2024 at the junction of Raby Road and York Road, near to the old cinema.